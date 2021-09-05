Letter: Spread of conspiracies makes our future look bleak

As my wife and I settle into our retirement years, I have often looked back on the past 60 years of our political history.
However, when I try to project the next 60 years, I have become very concerned and worried about our future.
First, a recent survey show that over 50% of Republicans believe that Donald Trump really won the last election. This is despite more than 60 courts that have rejected his fraud claims, including his own packed Supreme Court. But they continue to believe the Big Lie spouted by Trump and his allies in Congress. When so many voters do not believe the results of a presidential election without any proof of fraud, you can only wonder what else they may believe is false.
Second, the percentage of citizens who obtain their news on social media and not from the reputable television and newspaper outlets. There are bloggers who can type anything they want and a large segment of citizens will believe every word. Walter Cronkite must be turning over in his grave.
Finally, the resistance of so many people who are anti-vaccine and totally refuse to even consider the various shots that are available to all citizens at no cost. There are parents who did not want their children wearing a mask that may save their life and enable our education system to return to normalcy. Many are listening to all the nonsense spread on social media platforms. Guess we can be grateful these did not exist in the 1950s or we would still be facing a crisis of polio in our children.