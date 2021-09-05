Letter: Spread of conspiracies makes our future look bleak

As my wife and I settle into our retirement years, I have often looked back on the past 60 years of our political history.

However, when I try to project the next 60 years, I have become very concerned and worried about our future.

First, a recent survey show that over 50% of Republicans believe that Donald Trump really won the last election. This is despite more than 60 courts that have rejected his fraud claims, including his own packed Supreme Court. But they continue to believe the Big Lie spouted by Trump and his allies in Congress. When so many voters do not believe the results of a presidential election without any proof of fraud, you can only wonder what else they may believe is false.

Second, the percentage of citizens who obtain their news on social media and not from the reputable television and newspaper outlets. There are bloggers who can type anything they want and a large segment of citizens will believe every word. Walter Cronkite must be turning over in his grave.