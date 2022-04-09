Letter: Spotlight worthy actors who won their first Oscar

The photo on the front page of The Buffalo News on Monday March 27 was that of Will Smith hoisting up his golden statue from his Oscar win of the previous night. That was also the night he assaulted another man on a live broadcast. That elicits at least one question in my mind.

What were you thinking?

Jessica Chastain also won her first Oscar. Perhaps she could have been highlighted and celebrated for her accomplishment and wonderful acceptance speech.

Better yet, an even more powerful photo might have been that of the actors of “CODA,” the first major groundbreaking film about a deaf family. That movie provided insight into a community that many hearing families know little about and has largely been ignored in Hollywood.

Perhaps we need to focus on issues other than violence to one another and consider how we might all become better human beings by wholeheartedly embracing one another despite our differences. In fact we have a whole lot more in common than we might think. Let’s celebrate that.

Camille Buckley

Elma