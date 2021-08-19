 Skip to main content
Letter: Spend taxpayer money on simply saving humanity
Letter: Spend taxpayer money on simply saving humanity

In a recent copy of The Buffalo News, the top national story was titled “Code Red for Humanity,” with a dire report on climate change. The other big story was the NFL’s request for a new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.

It’s clear that the recent fires, floods, storms and shrinking shorelines will worsen … unless we spend the resources to offset global warming.

Given a choice, I would place a Band-Aid upgrade on the stadium. It’s clear that taxpayer monies are urgently needed for human survival.

All in all, survival of the species sure seems critical, as opposed to paying over a billion dollars for a glossier stadium and bigger owner payouts – all for 10 home games of euphoric distraction.

Joseph Weiss, Ph.D.

Clarence

