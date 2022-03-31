Letter: Spend public funds helping the public

We in Western New York are at a critical turning point. Do we spend $850 million in upfront construction costs of The People’s Money contributing more to the coffers of a few of the ultrarich for a new football stadium or to provide vital, restorative, and well, well-overdue services that help all people, undeniably, without having to resort to fancy economic impact studies to justify it?

There is a family care crisis in Western New York (childcare, eldercare, and care for family members with special needs). This is the real economic impact story. When our families do not have dependable care available, they cannot work. When our families struggle, we all suffer.

Past funding for care programs has been woefully inadequate, only coming when we begged and pleaded for services used directly by our working families 24/7, 365 days-a-year.

But now we are being told we can afford $850 million for a football stadium for the primary purpose of hosting less than dozen home games a year. What a slap in the face.