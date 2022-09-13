Letter: Spend more energy, resources on proven crime prevention

The Buffalo News tells us of a potential program, ShotSpotter, to gather evidence after a firearms incident. I wondered why we (our police, our city, our public, our parents, our neighbors) would want to wait until there was an incident. Instead, why not do what Most Valuable Parents spokesman, Keith Matthews suggests – “We need every available tool at our disposal” and use those tools.

Good tools are indifferent to sex, race, gender identity, height, weight, age, neighborhood, what school you went to, grade point average, whether you played sports, etc. Yet the American Civil Liberties Union says that the proven good tool of “stop and frisk” is not a good tool because the Chicago Inspector General’s Office says so.

Chicago is regularly a contender for murder capital of America, so I feel that the ACLU would be better off listening to Matthews rather than anyone in Chicago. After-the-fact, ShotSpotter is certainly not as good as before-the-fact no shooter, which is what Buffalo could have with stop and frisk.

If the goal is to get the illegal guns off the streets before they get fired and make the neighborhoods safer, then ShotSpotter is a too-late tool. Would it not be better to have no shooting rather than go to where shots were fired and wonder what they will find when they get there?

ShotSpotter sounds interesting, but it is not a preventative tool, merely a new blame dispenser.

Mark Hoffman

Buffalo