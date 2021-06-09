Letter: Spend money on upgrades to sewage infrastructure

I recall reading an article in The Buffalo News several years ago about the amount of raw sewage that enters Lake Erie annually. It stated, that if the Amherst water tower was filled 1,000 times with raw sewage, that would be the equivalent of how much raw sewage enters Lake Erie along Buffalo in just one year. Rather than wasting money knocking down the Skyway and causing a commute nightmare, spend the billion dollars or so on updating the very old and outdated Buffalo sewage overflow system.