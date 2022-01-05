Letter: Spend federal stimulus money wisely on big-league dreams

What’s the smartest way to spend the pending federal stimulus money? One proposal suggests “roofing over” the Kensington Expressway to reunite neighborhoods separated by its creation. As others have noted, a less expensive, more sensible idea would be to simply construct more covered pedestrian bridges.

If we’re going to “roof over” something, how about the football stadium? Every homeowner understands that it’s less expensive to remodel than to build a new home from scratch. So lets throw a roof on it, glam it up a little, and move on.

Politicians have a history of suggesting big ideas that flame out and go nowhere. Whatever happened to building a second Peace Bridge? Studies were done, designs submitted, and nothing. How many years are we going to talk about extending the Metro Rail into the suburbs? Another item to be filed away under the letter “D” for “Don’t hold your breath.”