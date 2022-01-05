 Skip to main content
Letter: Spend federal stimulus money wisely on big-league dreams
What’s the smartest way to spend the pending federal stimulus money? One proposal suggests “roofing over” the Kensington Expressway to reunite neighborhoods separated by its creation. As others have noted, a less expensive, more sensible idea would be to simply construct more covered pedestrian bridges.

If we’re going to “roof over” something, how about the football stadium? Every homeowner understands that it’s less expensive to remodel than to build a new home from scratch. So lets throw a roof on it, glam it up a little, and move on.

Politicians have a history of suggesting big ideas that flame out and go nowhere. Whatever happened to building a second Peace Bridge? Studies were done, designs submitted, and nothing. How many years are we going to talk about extending the Metro Rail into the suburbs? Another item to be filed away under the letter “D” for “Don’t hold your breath.”

If we want to do something bold, how about a high-speed rail system as exists in other industrialized nations but not ours. In China, their “bullet train” attains speeds of over 200 m.p.h. and carries more than twice as many passengers as its domestic airlines. By contrast, in Buffalo we have a subway that runs from a sometimes deserted downtown to University at Buffalo South. Not exactly a tourist magnet.

While it would set us apart to be the first U.S. city to complete such a project, a more likely scenario would be do a study, discuss it a couple decades, then file it away somewhere never to see the light of day.

Talking proud – not so much. More hot air with little results – much more likely.

Paul Bojanowski

Cheektowaga

