Letter: Spend federal dollars on the essential of life

After reading the articles on how the mayor wishes to spend $328 million and the Another Voice on how water and sewer lines are in such disrepair, I think it is time to take all the stimulus money and invest in our water. This is not only a concern for Buffalo but for all those who rely on Lake Erie for water. Sewer treatment is clean water. New water lines deliver untainted water. The other projects may be good ones, but this is a great opportunity to make a major investment for all residents in water we cannot live without.