Letter: Spend federal dollars on four modest projects

Responding to the call for ideas to spend incoming federal resources, here are four modest projects.

First, build two outdoor ice rinks at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. For under $2 million we could be skating on two regulation-size NHL rinks, beginning this winter. Today’s ice rink technology allows for speedy setup of high-quality ice.

For the past several years, the ice quality and availability at MLK Park has been sporadic. A consistently excellent ice surface would be a big draw for family and outdoor league play.

Studies show that investing in parks and recreation can yield substantial economic and quality of life benefits, both to local neighborhoods, and the community at large.

Affordability is key. Make admission a dollar, with skate rentals and concessions reasonably priced. Employ neighborhood kids. In short, make it like Bryant Park in New York City: an inexpensive place to bring the family; open all day, every day, weather-permitting.

The portable rinks could be easily stashed each summer in part of the vacant terminal building at the Outer Harbor. My second project sees one seasonal rink set up there, creating a great place to cool off on a hot summer day.