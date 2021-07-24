Letter: Speeding police officers needlessly endanger lives

The same event could have occurred later, when a Cheektowaga police officer on July 21 at 7:18 p.m., blew through a red light at the four-way intersection of Losson and Towers Boulevard. I was in the white pickup truck, the one the officer missed by six inches. For those unfamiliar with Cheektowaga, this intersection feeds Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga, and is always extremely busy. Wednesday night was no exception. I have a tremendous respect for first responders that put their life on the line to protect the public. It can’t be easy making life or death judgment calls every day.

But tonight, when these officers get home, they should look around their dinner table. Gaze into the eyes of their wives and imagine what life would be like – for her – without them. Ditto for their kids, who would grow up fatherless if they were to die on the job. Then, the next time they are headed to a call and decide to hit the siren and blow a four-way intersection against the light, ask the question … is getting to this call 60 seconds earlier really worth it? Their lives and mine hang in the balance.