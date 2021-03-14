Letter: Speed zone cameras put more money in the coffers

For over 28 years I lived across the street from Nichols School, which now has a speed enforcement camera in a 15 mph school zone. Why? To save children’s lives as Mayor Byron Brown and some of the other letters have suggested? Nope.

And I can say that because to my knowledge there was never an incident where a child was injured because of a vehicle exceeding the speed limit. Not one in all those years I lived there. The simple answer is that it is a money grab, that’s it.

Outside Sweet Home High School in Amherst the school zone speed limit is 35 mph. On South Park in Blasdell, the school speed limit is 25 mph. So why is the speed limit a ridiculously low 15 mph alongside Nichols? Same answer, money, that’s it.

Greg Lang

Williamsville