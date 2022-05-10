Letter: Speed humps happen in all the wrong places

So the school year is almost over and here in one of the hotspots in South Buffalo the cameras are down, much to my dismay to begin with. Yours truly was one of the biggest proponents of the cameras. OK, the Common Council hears the complaints, but have not witnessed what I see on a daily basis.

On a side street in Buffalo (Choate Avenue) there are speed humps from McKinley Parkway to South Park Avenue. Are you kidding me? What an absolute joke. Approximately every 75 yards there is another one. Now whoever came up with this brilliant plan obviously forgot the area schools.

Once again I sit here daily and watch morons fly through red lights, passing, no, wait, flying, in the inside lane at their leisure. OK, you took the cameras down and put flashing lights up but, guess what? It’s not working. How about over the summer, people in charge use their infinite wisdom and put these speed humps in front of the schools, not the rubber ones. How about the real ones like they are on Choate? Someone please answer this: Why the side streets and not our schools wherein lies our future?

Mike McGavis

Buffalo