Letter: Speed bumps help slow cars and save pedestrian lives

I want to thank the city for installing speed bumps on neighborhood streets. As a regular pedestrian in several city neighborhoods, I have had too many near-misses, and I’ve seen too many egregious traffic violations, to be anything but grateful that the city is finally doing something about it. Buffalo is a densely-populated, walkable urban environment, built not for speeding automobiles but for people. While 30 mph may be adequate for most drivers, there are quite a few who evidently see that limit as a mere suggestion, together with stop signs and, increasingly, traffic lights. The unsurprising result is that the city has seen an uptick in pedestrian injuries and deaths. Less obvious is the corrosive effect that serial traffic violators have on urban quality of life. So the minor inconvenience of enduring speed bumps is far, far outweighed by the traffic calming effect that results where they are installed. And I doubt that any drivers are missing the important appointments that previously, in their minds, necessitated speeding and ignoring stop signs. Please, Mr. Mayor, do not let the naysayers have their way in their calls for removal of the speed bumps. These street improvements are protecting safety and quality of life in the city, equitably, inexpensively and significantly.