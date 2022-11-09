Letter: Speed bumps and roundabouts often make no sense

Remember when government leaders planned to convert our Skyway into a tourist attraction called "Sky Park?" That proposal was so idiotic I never dreamt it could ever be topped - until the City of Buffalo started putting speed humps twelve feet before stop signs and on dead end streets.

Then recently, after thinking I'd seen everything, I literally came across something that beat them all. It's what the Town of Tonawanda calls roundabouts. On a few residential streets these are essentially large round speed humps built right in the middle of an intersection. The centers are so low and the circle's perimeters so impossibly tight, that SUVs will be tempted to simply drive over them, while others with smaller cars may attempt to navigate the curves. Pedestrians? Good luck!