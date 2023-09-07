Spectrum’s current battle with Disney over the increase in programming rates is ridiculous!

Spectrum states it’s on the consumer side and is doing everything to keep costs down? I realize negotiations must be done when contracts expire. However, I am not sure of the effort that Spectrum puts into these talks.

In my opinion, when the parties settle, the consumer will be notified that there will be another increase in their monthly bill.

So please just do like always - settle with Disney, send out the Notice of Increase like always, and give the consumer back the channels.

It seems easy to negotiate when you know the cost is just going to be passed on to your customers.

Thanks for being on our side, Spectrum.

Randy Philipps

Town of Tonawanda