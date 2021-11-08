Letter: Special needs children need educational equity

New York State families are advocating for support of school children with intensive intellectual and developmental disabilities who attend 4410 (pre-school) and 853 (school-age/5-21years old) special education schools.

These schools need equitable financial support to continue to educate New York's public-school children with tremendously complex needs that cannot be served by their public schools. NYS Senate S.6516-A and Assembly Bill A.8013 represent that lifeline. Both, unanimously passed in the Senate and Assembly, would ensure that 4410, 853 and Special Act schools receive funding equitable with public school foundation aid. Passage would show the public-school students served by 4410, 853 and Special Act schools that they matter too.

From 2012 to 2020, funding for public schools increased by 46%, 4410s received only 10%, and 853s/Special Acts only 26%. As a result teacher and staff salaries are drastically below their public-school colleagues. As a result it has been nearly impossible to recruit and retain quality staff. The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically exacerbated this problem.

Although the New York State Education Department requested equitable funding, the authorization of only a 4% increase versus a 7% public school increase from the prior administration, sent a message that these children are not valued.