While The Buffalo News has been justly criticized of late for many poor decision it did get something right by promoting Charlie Specht to political reporter. Recently he exposed county executive candidate Chrissy Casilio as a conspiracy theorist and sensationalist who admitted embellishing to get likes on Twitter. Her pathetic, over-the-top comments about Damar Hamlin faking injury, the insurrection not happening, the election being rigged and sex trafficking taking place at an online furniture store are just some of the nonsensical conspiracy theories that she’s reported.