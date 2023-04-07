While The Buffalo News has been justly criticized of late for many poor decision it did get something right by promoting Charlie Specht to political reporter. Recently he exposed county executive candidate Chrissy Casilio as a conspiracy theorist and sensationalist who admitted embellishing to get likes on Twitter. Her pathetic, over-the-top comments about Damar Hamlin faking injury, the insurrection not happening, the election being rigged and sex trafficking taking place at an online furniture store are just some of the nonsensical conspiracy theories that she’s reported.
While her untruths may be valued on WBEN and Fox News, she should not be a person to represent our county. Mark Poloncarz has done a solid job in the past and will continue to do so, while the GOP will have to answer to the people of the Republican Party about another losing and poor decision.
Marty Farrell
West Seneca