Letter: Speaking of war and a war-torn Ukraine

On the subject of war I am put in mind of Cormac McCarthy who said: Don’t ask why war. Might as well ask why stone. War was always here. Before man was war – the ultimate practice awaiting the ultimate practitioner.
Jack Spiegelman
Buffalo
