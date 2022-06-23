 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Speaking of war and a war-torn Ukraine

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

On the subject of war I am put in mind of Cormac McCarthy who said: Don’t ask why war. Might as well ask why stone. War was always here. Before man was war – the ultimate practice awaiting the ultimate practitioner.

Jack Spiegelman

Buffalo

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News