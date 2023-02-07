In what alternate reality can a pathological liar be allowed to continue to serve in Congress when he was elected on a total bed of falsehoods.

Everything this mendacious excuse for a congressman said is an outright fabrication. The people he represents through no fault of their own elected a total fraud. What is even more distressing is that the current Speaker of the House does nothing to prevent this fraudster from serving in order to preserve his razor slim majority in the House.

Kevin McCarthy’s decision to put this fraud on committees knowing his circus trunk of lies speaks to character of the Speaker. Apparently McCarthy will promise anything including compromising his integrity to retain power. His sanctimonious pronouncement that he can do nothing, because George Santos serves at the will of the people who elected him seems in stark contrast to his vote two years ago not to certify the Biden election. That too was the will of people.

Once again the Speaker and the Republican majority is a joke, a cruel one on the Congress and the American people.

Gary Rog

Hamburg