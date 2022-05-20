Letter: Speak out against subtle forms of racism

“I’m not racist or anything but (insert racist comment here.)”

Chances are most people have heard a line like this from someone claiming they’re not racist – family, friends, colleagues. Problem is, if it looks like a duck, it is a duck.

Moreover the problem with racism, in some ways, isn’t the overt racism exhibited by despicable acts of violence. Rather it is the subtle, closeted racism the I’m-Not-Racists practice in their daily lives, like micro-racism. Critics will say violent acts like this are one-offs by a crazy person. But subtle racist actions and words represent hundreds, thousands of little seeds planted in our society. This one just happened to sprout into a massive form and someone killed innocent people.

Racism causes me to seethe with disgust and distress. However, like many people I’m sure, I try to play nice and not cause a scene when I witness or hear subtle acts or words of racism. No more. I resolve to no longer be quiet and allow people to think their subtle racism is OK because they want to believe they’re not the problem. Silence emboldens others to continue this societal disease. Please, don’t be silent and let these subtle seeds of racism germinate into more hate.

Lou Bordonaro

Buffalo