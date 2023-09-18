I read the article about the Southtowns residents mobilizing against a proposed wind farm. The most important reason why the wind farm has been proposed - it will enable 85,000 homes to be powered without the burning of climate-altering fossil fuels.

I understand the unhappiness of homeowners with the prospect of altered views, along with the potential for noise or other effects, but Americans need to come to terms with the fact that we must make changes to have any chance of averting a climate disaster. We need clean power and wind and solar power are a big part of that. If we would like a livable planet for our children and grandchildren, we have to accept that there are sacrifices to be made. We simply cannot go on opposing every attempt to mitigate climate change and expect to go on with unaltered lives, merrily driving gas-guzzling SUVs fueled with cheap petroleum.

The wildfires that filled our skies with smoke this summer, along with melting glaciers all over the world, should be a wake-up call for all Americans. We have to get serious about reducing the burning of fossil fuels. It's a privilege to live in a scenic area and we should hope for the same for our children, rather than the unending fires and other natural disasters that will surely occur if we do not change our ways.

Michael Willett

Buffalo