Letter: South Buffalo strong and hopefully forever

Nearly 20 years ago a number of streets in the heart of South Buffalo were gerrymandered into the Lovejoy district. Many of the residents didn’t even know where Lovejoy was, and many haven’t taken part in local elections since.

What can we do to change this insulting situation and once again be a part of the South Buffalo community we live in? I doubt if one out of 10 people here could tell you who our councilman is. People don’t want to be part of a system that is rigged by the party and politicians.