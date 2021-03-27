Letter: Sorry Sabres need coaching from any one of the top alums

I don’t know much about the new GM, but some moves need to be made, even if it’s Jack Eichel for a #1, but he may just not be worth one. Is he actually injured, or furloughed for “toxicity?” There’s too much standing around, playing “hot potato” with the puck, and being out of position. Even Wikipedia says that there is a “toxic culture within the Sabres and across the whole organization.” I still think Rob Ray, Craig Rivet, Marty Biron should be considered and wooed for coaching positions, not that they’d want it, but hey…