 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sorry Sabres need coaching from any one of the top alums
0 comments

Letter: Sorry Sabres need coaching from any one of the top alums

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Sabres Penguins Hockey (copy)

Sabres center Eric Staal tries to poke a puck past Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith during the third period Thursday in PPG Paints Arena.

 Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

I had written this before March 17 … (some revisions added): The “Nightmare Near Elm Street” has been let go. The pathetic Sabres are outskated, outhustled, outmuscled, outcoached, outsmarted, outpassed, outclassed, outscored, outguessed, outassumed, outworked, outexperienced, etc. They are a train wreck.

I don’t know much about the new GM, but some moves need to be made, even if it’s Jack Eichel for a #1, but he may just not be worth one. Is he actually injured, or furloughed for “toxicity?” There’s too much standing around, playing “hot potato” with the puck, and being out of position. Even Wikipedia says that there is a “toxic culture within the Sabres and across the whole organization.” I still think Rob Ray, Craig Rivet, Marty Biron should be considered and wooed for coaching positions, not that they’d want it, but hey…

Jay Martel

Cheektowaga

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News