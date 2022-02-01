 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Soon it will be time to cheer on the Bills
As the playoff opera starring the Bills players has ended, the crescendo has been reached and the fat lady sang “I lost my coin toss in Kansas City.” The results of weeks of joy and despair are over for now. Do we begin the process again of cheering for the Bills or saying I’ve had enough? These are serious questions that will be raised on and off during the upcoming days. But come the fall the blood will start to flow. A new day and football season will rejuvenate us, and the flags will fly. And all ages will shout “Let’s Go Bills.” and bring on those Chiefs one more time without the flip of a coin.

Pat Delaney

Depew

