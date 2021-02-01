 Skip to main content
Letter: Sometimes comic strips predict real-world crisis
When I was a kid I liked to read the comics in The Buffalo Evening News. Naturally I liked the ones like “Nancy” and “Dagwood and “Blondie” but I used to glance at “Dick Tracy” and wonder if I would ever see a real Two-Way Wrist Radio. I also would look at “Pogo” sometimes and I never forgot the time I read it and in the last panel, Pogo uttered his most famous line. He said “We have seen the enemy – and they is us.” I didn’t really get it then, but I sure do now! Really sad.

George Knab

Cheektowaga

