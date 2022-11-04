Letter: Something's wrong with Western New York water

I have been doing a lot of traveling lately. Part of the pleasure of vacationing for me is getting home from these lands to good ol’ Western New York. However, when I unpack my suitcase, and open up the tap to brush my teeth after a long journey, I feel like working on my dual citizenship with Italy, and flying back for a rinse.

Although I have had an opportunity to swirl fine tap water on my pallet throughout our country, and abroad, no one needs to do that to understand that we are not attracting visitors or new residents with the taste of Lake Erie or the Niagara River. At various times of the year I can almost hear, through my bathroom faucet, panicky scientists at our water purification plant screaming at each other: “More chlorine! No - we need a grassy bouquet!”

Buffalo sits by an ocean of fresh water that the rest of the world envies, and yet we offer a fountain of 3rd-world flavors through our faucets. We direct technology to solve other problems with the aesthetics of our fine city, so why not the quality of our drinking water - for our own pleasure, and for a nice subliminal message to our beloved guests.

Oh, sure, I could set up a filter system throughout my entire house and stop whining. But travelers will still be bringing their spit-buckets on this leg of their lifelong water-tasting tour.

David Anthony Butler

Tonawanda