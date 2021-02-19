Letter: Someone still must pay for the damage inflicted

Gallows in the Capitol. hang the vice president, hang the Speaker. Stop the Electoral College. Ransacking the Capitol. Zip ties to take prisoners. How can any American not be furious? How can any American, let alone a member of the House or Senate not state that this mandates the fullest prosecution under the law? This was an insurrection, treason against our country. No person or persons should ever have done this. And they all should have faced the consequences for their actions against our country – they almost destroyed the peaceful transition of power. To not seek the letter of the law in prosecution will only encourage more illegal actions. We have a great country - do not let anyone destroy it.