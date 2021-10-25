Letter: Someone should put a stop to plans for an amphitheater

Joni Mitchell had it dead right when she sang:

They took all the trees

Put ‘em in a tree museum

Then they charged the people

A dollar and a half just to see ‘em

Don’t it always seem to go

That you don’t know what you’ve got

Till it’s gone?

They paved paradise

And put up a parking lot

The chainsaws may already have started exactly that kind of devastation as the Harbor Development Corporation continues its willful desecration of what should be an open Lake Erie frontage. Indeed, they are set right now on removing a grove of trees to make room for a parking lot.

And to what purpose? To make space for an amphitheater on the lakeshore that could far better be sited a half-mile inland where access would be far easier. How many times does the public have to step forward to tell these bozos that we oppose their kind of development of this valuable public property?