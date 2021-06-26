Letter: Someone should apologize for mishandling air show

Disappointing does not begin to describe how my sisters and I felt as we waited and waited and waited and waited some more for the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show to begin. We got there at 10 a.m. for the noon show. We knew by 1 p.m. that the air show could not possibly happen because of the low ceiling, almost nil visibility, etc. But yet, we waited; we and thousands of others. We were a “captive” audience as well since we were not able to go anywhere because the parking area was filled.

First of all, when we heard about Thunder on the Lake, we were excited, but thought it was a little pricey. We decided to go anyway. So, disappointing is not the only word we would use. Frustrating, angry, insulting, tired, to name a few more words.

If we knew by 1 p.m. the improbability of an air show, why did not the Niagara Falls Tower know? The weather radar there is, I believe, much more sophisticated than my phone. I read where the Blue Angels tweeted at 4:18 pm they would not be able to fly. Really! 4:18 p.m. – three hours it took them to make that decision when we realized the same at 1 p.m.