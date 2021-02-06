 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Someone needs to fight for city schoolchildren
0 comments

Letter: Someone needs to fight for city schoolchildren

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Parents of public-school kids are stuck fighting both the teachers union and City Hall and are realizing that the adults who run the school system do not care about the students.

The teachers union continue to resist to a full opening of in-person classes. The union is strong, local politicians are weak and spineless. Students are an afterthought. In Buffalo, what hope can families have?

Will any candidate for the mayor of Buffalo condemn both City Hall and the Buffalo teachers union's ideological war on education?

Joe Cyran

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News