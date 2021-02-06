Letter: Someone needs to fight for city schoolchildren

Parents of public-school kids are stuck fighting both the teachers union and City Hall and are realizing that the adults who run the school system do not care about the students.

The teachers union continue to resist to a full opening of in-person classes. The union is strong, local politicians are weak and spineless. Students are an afterthought. In Buffalo, what hope can families have?

Will any candidate for the mayor of Buffalo condemn both City Hall and the Buffalo teachers union's ideological war on education?

Joe Cyran

Buffalo