Letter: Some suggestions offered for stadium construction
Letter: Some suggestions offered for stadium construction

Some random thoughts regarding a new Bills stadium. Some folks are saying the Kensington Expressway should be filled in, it is separating the neighborhood. Then if this be so a new stadium downtown must be ruled out. If the present stadium has deficiencies, would you please have an architect tell us what they are? Please no one who has financial interests explaining the deficiency. And last my recommendation is a monorail PeopleMover such as at Walt Disney World that would connect downtown with Orchard Park. Rides would be free. Fans could explore the entire area.

Douglas Hall

Wilson

