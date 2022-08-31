Letter: Some suggestions for improving everyone’s waterfront experience

Happily responding to The News’ request for ideas to improve our waterfront.

First and foremost, can we please and finally get a community-minded non-profit to run our Canalside rink like a public amenity and not like a private amusement park ride?

Over the years, I have besieged various workers at the Canalside rink to whine and complain about the hours they offer public skating. The typical response is a variation on a theme: they are restricted to operating during times when they can make a profit.

Nothing personal against Be Our Guest, the present operator, a subsidiary of Rich Products (which has done so much good for our community.)

Canalside rink was built for fun. When it is closed, we can’t have any. It’s that simple.

Eliminate the profit motive and serve the public. Open up at 10 a.m., close at 10 p.m.

At the least, keep hours similar to Rotary rink, our exceptionally well-run gem managed by Buffalo Place and their excellent crew.

Second, if you are going to drain Canalside and offer roller skating, just let skaters have at it for free from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It’s our waterfront, and our concrete slab. And what is with not allowing rollerblades? It’s like forbidding hockey skates if there are figure skaters around. Silly.

Third, have the director of Outer Harbor path maintenance take a bike ride alongside of a rollerblader, and document the places in need of repaving. Repave those areas, and replace the stretch that has paving stones with blacktop, so I can keep the few teeth I have left.

Finally, put signs up along the path in Canadian geese language that politely ask them not to leave behind any souvenirs, eh?

Marty Walters

Derby