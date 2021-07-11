 Skip to main content
Letter: Some Republicans still stand with ex-president
There is a question that I would like answered concerning the calamity surrounding the year 2020 involving Donald Trump and his Republican Party. Apparently many members of this party are having a great deal of trouble separating truth and fiction both morally and politically. On one hand for some reason the spineless members still drink the Trump Kool-Aid for fear of retaliation. This is nothing more than political loyalty. Morally these individuals apparently are bankrupt when it comes to the truth.

The question is: When will the Republican Party abandon Trump and all his lies, falsehoods, scams etc.? Guilt by association is running rampant with the Trumpers and his Republican party supporters.

Bill Krieger

Williamsville

