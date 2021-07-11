Letter: Some Republicans still stand with ex-president

There is a question that I would like answered concerning the calamity surrounding the year 2020 involving Donald Trump and his Republican Party. Apparently many members of this party are having a great deal of trouble separating truth and fiction both morally and politically. On one hand for some reason the spineless members still drink the Trump Kool-Aid for fear of retaliation. This is nothing more than political loyalty. Morally these individuals apparently are bankrupt when it comes to the truth.