Letter: Some Republicans sound disingenuous on vaccines

Forgive me if I seem a bit skeptical after the sudden “revelation” by Republican politicians and even Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson that getting vaccinated against Covid-19 might actually be a benefit to health. And Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy, a confidant of Donald Trump, published a column praising President Joe Biden for “making a huge dent in the Covid-19 pandemic.”

But the cynic in me believes the change is disingenuous and is more about Republican votes than the health and welfare of fellow Americans. I suspect that the GOP’s about-face is all about elections the party risks losing through Covid-19 deaths of their constituents.

This after more than a year of being told to avoid the dastardly, dangerous vaccine that would turn people into zombies, a former president hawking medical quackery, and those calling the vaccination effort a government plot to inject microchips. If enough red state voters die even Republican legislation designed to suppress Democratic voter turnout might not be enough to offset them. Until Tuesday, July 20, Republicans have been vehement and quite inventive in creating a culture of misinformation, hoaxes and lies about this pandemic and vaccines. It will be interesting to watch what happens to infection rates, mostly in counties Trump won where hospitalization rates have skyrocketed due to “vaccine hesitancy.” Will social media hacks suddenly become responsible purveyors of facts? I doubt it. They’ve invested too much time and energy spewing falsehoods and making a profit to suddenly close up shop.