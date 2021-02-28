Letter: Some Republican senators want another Trump term

The outcome of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial was indeed a foregone conclusion. The detailed chronology of Trump’s actions that led to the insurrection didn’t matter to Republican Senators. Why should it? As Hillary Clinton so accurately noted, they are complicit in the crime. What defendant would need to worry if their co-conspirators comprise the jury?

How many Senate Republicans called out Trump’s Big Lie? How many participated in the attempt to overturn the election results on Jan. 6? No, there was no way despite all the evidence to the contrary that Republicans were going to do their moral and constitutional duty and convict Trump. The only positive thing to come from the trial will be the fully documented history of the events leading up to and following the insurrection. This history will be a permanent footnote to not only Trump’s presidential legacy, but to the demise of Republican values.

The willingness of Republican Senators to put political power over protecting our democracy will be long remembered and a permanent stain on each and every one of them. But most disturbing, if indeed a coup attempt that goes unpunished is just practice, some of those same Republican Senators seem predisposed to giving it another shot.

Raymond Castro

Glenwood