Letter: Some reasons to vote ‘straight Democrat’

I am an Independent who leaned to the right, until it was clear that Donald Trump was going to be the nominee and those who derided him during the debates were going to be his puppets. I had always voted for the best candidate for any given office. In 2020, for the first time ever, I voted a straight Democratic ticket, local elections included.
Obviously I voted for Joe Biden. However, since, he has blown the Afghanistan withdrawal, including the botched drone missile strike, inflation is going to soar, the supply line backup will be front and center for awhile, jobs are inexplicably not being filled, and although there was a border crisis during the Trump years, and he is managing it better, he still doesn’t have a clue. He can’t get his own party together to get any meaningful legislation passed. They keep on kicking the can on the debt ceiling.
Now with 2022, and most likely 2024, there is one obvious choice to make to save this country. Vote straight Democrat. If Republicans ever manage to run this country, the United States of America as we know it will cease to exist. They are feckless to make their own decisions. Their every move is essentially placating Trump’s wishes, lest they fall out of favor with their puppet string puller. Why they are so afraid is beyond me. Liz Cheney has said there are many who believe as she does. Why don’t they band together?