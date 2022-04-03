Letter: Some reasons to vote ‘straight Democrat’

I am an Independent who leaned to the right, until it was clear that Donald Trump was going to be the nominee and those who derided him during the debates were going to be his puppets. I had always voted for the best candidate for any given office. In 2020, for the first time ever, I voted a straight Democratic ticket, local elections included.

Obviously I voted for Joe Biden. However, since, he has blown the Afghanistan withdrawal, including the botched drone missile strike, inflation is going to soar, the supply line backup will be front and center for awhile, jobs are inexplicably not being filled, and although there was a border crisis during the Trump years, and he is managing it better, he still doesn’t have a clue. He can’t get his own party together to get any meaningful legislation passed. They keep on kicking the can on the debt ceiling.