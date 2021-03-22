Letter: Some need help following social distancing guidelines

Social distancing sounds like a simple concept, and for most people it is. There is one group in society for whom it is challenging. Those are the members of the public who are blind and visually impaired. Yet, this group of people wishes to comply. First of all, although guide dogs are amazing, they don’t understand social distancing. The mobility cane used by some is not long enough to make the six feet required for social distancing.

These citizens require some help from the public in order to comply. I‘ll give you an example. I visited a doctor’s office and was standing in the wrong place. I was told to stand behind the red line, which I couldn’t see. Fortunately, another patient who was standing behind me spoke up and told the clerk that I was using a guide dog. That was quite helpful as another clerk said she would help me as she had seen me before.

So, when you see someone who is blind or visually impaired and they aren’t observing social distancing kindly let them know when they are getting too close. We all want to do our part to stop the spread of the virus.

Marie Lyons

Publicity Chair

American Council of the Blind, WNY