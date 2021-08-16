Letter: Some marijuana myths need much dispelling

I would like to address three concerns readers of this column have expressed, concerning legalized marijuana, and a comment.

One: This is old news. It is not a gateway drug and you can’t overdose. With the exceptions we’ve heard of small children and edibles.

Two: Driving under the influence: People are equating driving while drunk with driving while stoned. Granted, it shouldn’t happen in a perfect world. But stoned drivers don’t careen across medians, they don’t weave in and out of traffic, or even their own lanes. They’re the ones you yell at to speed up because they’re going one mph below the speed limit or put their turn signal on sooner than you think they should have at an intersection. In all my many years I’ve not known of one person to have an accident because they were stoned.

Three: Underage consumption and more people starting to smoke marijuana. As far as minors smoking, obviously of course, absolutely not! But with kids, as well as adults, being legal won’t change anything. It is already readily available. It is easier for a minor to purchase marijuana than it is to buy alcohol. And there are no adults out there thinking “I’d like to try smoking pot. I just wish it was legal.” If someone were inclined to try, they already have.