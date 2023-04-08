When I was reading in The Buffalo News on March 27 about the plans to reduce the use of fossil fuels in New York State and switch over, long haul, to newer forms of electricity usage, I was glad to see the acknowledgement that, at least currently, electrical energy is notably more expensive than natural gas energy. While reading, another issue/problem occurred to me.

Several years ago we installed a whole house emergency electricity generator. And indeed, there have been occasions when we lost grid power and our new generator proved its value, by automatically coming on when we needed it.

However, the fuel used by the generator is in fact natural gas. Does this mean that in some future gasless environment we will have to somehow switch over to propane as a fuel for our generator? Who knows? I’ve got to wonder.

Paul G. Loehr

Alden