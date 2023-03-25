Have you noticed recently how Democrats and Republicans can work together? Members of the Erie County Legislature and Amherst Republican Committee have passed resolutions, and the Buffalo Common Council is considering a resolution opposing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s efforts to eliminate the future use of natural gas in our homes and commercial buildings.

It shouldn’t matter what party line the person ran on, to have your voice heard about this issue. Thousands of people in Kentucky and California were without electricity due to storms. Hurricane Ian left over one-million people without power in Florida for days. And let’s not forget the power outages two years ago throughout Texas, when people froze to death. All due to the loss of electricity.

The White House, our governor’s mansion and state legislative buildings, even our county buildings, are all heated with natural gas. It’s efficient, it costs less and we have an abundance of it in this country. Therefore I wonder if it’s even constitutional for our governor to take away our freedom to choose how we want to heat our houses?

Millions of us are depending on our local elected officials to hear our voices and protect our freedoms of choice. It could mean the difference between life and death.

Lawrence Howard

Williamsville