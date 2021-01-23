Letter: Some bitter truths told about our last president

I write this the day after the pro-Trump domestic terrorists attacked and ransacked our nation’s Capital at the behest of the now former president.

I prayed four years ago that we were strong enough, as a people, to survive this president. The last year has shown me that my prayers were not answered, an impeachment, a failed and tragically deadly pandemic response and a call to his supporters and enablers (based on lies) to overthrow a fair election. All of this chaos brought upon this country by a narcissistic president.

Now to his supporters, some truth, if you are able to remember what truth is. This president never cared about you, only himself. He never cared about this great country, only himself. He never cared about the death, suffering and economic destruction caused by the virus, only himself.

To his enablers, (I’m looking at you, Tom Reed, Chris Jacobs, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham), and too many other Republicans to name here. You should be ashamed and embarrassed to have foisted this failed and deeply flawed man upon our country.

James Conlon

Hamburg