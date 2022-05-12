 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Some arguing to keep Roe v. Wade behave poorly

Wow. Invading property of the Supreme Court which demands fencing to protect the justices; gathering in front of homes of the justices; gathering in front of Catholic Churches. These are protestors that are pro-abortion. Hate and violence. Typical of the radical left. In retrospect, pro-life gatherings are peaceful while making a statement – abortion kills life. Pro-abortion only thinks of the carrier, the woman. There are two people, the baby in the womb, heart beating, has no voice. They have my voice. President Reagan made a statement that sums it up simply and factually … “I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.” Speaks volumes.

Ilona Klein

Orchard Park

