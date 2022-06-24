Letter: Some apartment listings promote dubious charges

Recently, apartment listings have been requesting illegally high costs for application fees. These listings state that the fees associated with applications go towards background checks and credit checks.

I have listings saved for as high as $50 per application. According to ag.ny.gov (in their “Residential Tenant’s Rights Guide, Renter’s rights under NYS Law,” presented by Letitia James) outlines the legal regulations in New York State for renter’s rights.

On page 63/71 (under section “Fees”) it states: “Before signing a lease, the most a landlord can charge for a credit and background check is $20. The landlord must provide the applicant a copy of the credit or background check, as well as an invoice from the company that performed it. A landlord is prohibited from charging an applicant for a credit or background check if they fail to provide the applicant with a copy. The applicant can provide their own background or credit check to avoid any fees, as long as the background or credit check was performed within the past 30 days.

Key Money: It is illegal to charge a prospective tenant additional fees – commonly called “key money” – above the lawful rent and security deposit, for preference in renting a vacant apartment. Key money is not to be confused with fees that may be legally charged by a licensed real estate broker (Penal Law § 180.55)”

As a citizen of New York State I find these apartment listings with illegal application prices to be extortion.

Samantha Hoy

Amherst