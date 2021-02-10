Letter: Some advice to Senators considering conviction

I was raised as a Republican by my parents and have remained a registered Republican ever since I cast my first vote (I am now 82). Although over these 60-plus years I have always voted for the individual I believed to be the best choice for this country, many of them Democrats. Often, my candidate lost, sometimes they won but I never regretted my choice and fully supported the winning candidate.

In 2016, I voted for Donald Trump and for the first time, I came to regret how I voted. This year I voted for President Biden.

It is time for the Republicans to put aside petty politics and help our new president to eliminate the chaos Trump caused.

As the Senate meets over the next few weeks to consider the conviction of the most narcissistic president in history, I would like to borrow a phrase from the 2016 Trump supporters and tell all 50 senators to vote to ”Lock him up!”

Chuck Walters

Cheektowaga