Letter: Solution to Hochul’s campaign worry is wrong

Well, at least everyone in this state of dysfunction is consistent. Case in point: the “solution” to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s reelection campaign lieutenant governor problem.

So, the solution is to pass a law that allows anyone indicted in a state election to be removed from the ballot? And this is common sense?

Let’s think this thru a bit. Are we saying that, in this case, a New York citizen is guilty before proven so and must be removed? An indictment alone is enough?

Just for fun, let’s wager on how many times this will happen in New York going forward now that, and I quote The News editorial of May 4, “…pass a common-sense law that allows an indicted candidate to be removed…”

That kind of law just weaponized state politics to an unimaginable degree. I can see it now. Let’s indict so and so. Find something. Anything. Just think of the win we can manufacture.

The News editorial board opinion is unfathomable.

Vincent Morabito

Williamsville