Letter: Solution to abortion lies in pro-life adoption

Permit me to begin with this statement: I absolutely abhor abortion and I pledge that I will never have one. I speak only for myself and will not dictate to others. The Supreme Court has opened to door for states to outlaw this procedure. Thus, formerly legal procedures will now go from medically supervised operations with sterile instruments into dirty attics, cellars and back rooms where the instrument of choice is often a wire coat hanger. Many women will die as a result. How horrible it must be to be forced to carry a fetus which resulted from rape or incest to full term.

The conservative religious right is often preached to with the themes that “We are all the children of God and thus equal” and “We are all related since we all came from the original parents, Adam and Eve.”

Fortunately, there is a very simple solution to this abortion problem: All fetuses should be carried to full term. These unplanned for, unwanted and soon to be unloved children who are often “dumped” on society – I have read that there are over 400,000 in foster care, should be adopted. A voluntary national registry of those who opposed abortion should be established asking them how many of these children they are willing to adopt and welcome into their loving arms.

Problem solved.

Peter J. Plumpis

Tonawanda