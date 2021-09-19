Letter: Solicit business owners to speak on vaccine issues

It was interesting to see the responses from business leaders to President Biden’s plan to require worker Covid-19 vaccines or weekly testing. One said, “We look at this as just another cost of doing business in the Covid-19 era.” Another noted, “It’s not cheap to do business in a pandemic, but it’s better than the alternative of sick workers and families or a closed business.” A third one said, “Associate safety is our top priority.” Maybe we should have business leaders speak to the issues instead of politicians. They seem to have their priorities straight, while avoiding unnecessary drama and protestations.