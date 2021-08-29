Letter: Soldiers who served in Afghanistan gave all

I am a Desert Storm vet. I went back in 2004. I landed in Kuwait in mid-October, the night the Red Sox won the world series (a bad omen for a Yankees fan). My team of six was at FOB 7 by Halloween. We collected “doc” from the previous team and we began to try and train our 600 Iraqis on all things combat. I got very sick very fast and was back in the states by Dec. 1. My 7 year old daughter had prayed that I come home for Christmas so she was happy.

I got back to my team on Valentine’s Day 2005. SSG Christopher Dill was killed working with the sister unit to mine in early April 2005. He was one of the funniest fellows you would ever meet, and he gave his all to the mission.

I am very proud of the work I did in Iraq. I believe I portrayed to the Iraqis, the ideal of the American warrior ethos. I struggle to balance those feelings of doing an important job well, with the realization of the massive damage the war did to the both countries and to the world.

The same applies to Afghanistan today. The soldiers did the bidding of politicians and did their jobs with full devotion. The outcome in both Iraq and Afghanistan was inevitable given the clash of cultures. That will never diminish the dedication of those who served and those who “gave the last full measure of devotion.”

Joseph Ray

Orchard Park