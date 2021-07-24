Letter: Solar roof projects prove to be too rich

Where was everybody when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state would build and equip a solar roof factory in Buffalo to the tune of over $750 million of our tax money?

The politicians, Buffalo News editors and the general public applauded the chance to provide some jobs. Yes, it’s come to that. We use government to set up plants to create jobs. Except in this case, we were asleep. We forgot the old maxim that if it’s too good to be true it probably is.

Now we’re finding out what many of our local roofers could have told us … a solar roof containing shingles is not only very expensive and very labor intensive to install. That’s borne out by the very few installations that have occurred.

I hope I am wrong, but our local leaders may have to join Cuomo with lots of egg on their faces.

Herb Johnston

Orchard Park