Letter: Solar in Texas does exist in large quantities

As a recent transplant we get the digital Buffalo News to keep up. Interesting to read that a letter writer seems to think Texas uses only fossil fuel to power the state, or some such thing. I can assure readers that having made to drive from Buffalo to Phoenix twice in 10 days that it would be impossible to count the number of windmills from the Oklahoma border across North Texas to the border at NM.

They are everywhere on both sides of Interstate 40. We estimated at least 6,000 and I would not be surprised to find out we are way low. There are also large arrays of solar panel “farms” in the same area and along both I-44 east of Oklahoma and west on NM.

Vincent J. Morabito

Mesa, Ariz.

